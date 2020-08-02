BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$7.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.86.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$268.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$295.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.