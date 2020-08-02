ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.86.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$268.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.