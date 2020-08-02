ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ARX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.86.

TSE:ARX opened at C$5.69 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$268.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

