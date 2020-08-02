Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$120.00 at Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$106.37 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$43.25 and a 12 month high of C$106.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$901.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6599259 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mel Leiderman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.69, for a total transaction of C$72,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,139,970. Also, Senior Officer Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.76, for a total transaction of C$433,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$590,141.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,758,424.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

