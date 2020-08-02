CIBC Increases ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$46.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.81.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$41.68 on Friday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12-month low of C$27.72 and a 12-month high of C$54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.53.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 3,060 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,055,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,945,484.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,660 shares of company stock worth $366,638.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

