CIBC Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$49.00

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$40.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.33. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.49 and a 12 month high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,016,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 226,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,141,604.67. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,794,800.26. Insiders have purchased 53,217 shares of company stock worth $2,146,542 over the last 90 days.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ARC Resources PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James
ARC Resources PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James
BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources Price Target to C$7.00
BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources Price Target to C$7.00
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to C$120.00 at Cormark
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to C$120.00 at Cormark


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report