CIBC Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$40.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.33. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.49 and a 12 month high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,016,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 226,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,141,604.67. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,794,800.26. Insiders have purchased 53,217 shares of company stock worth $2,146,542 over the last 90 days.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

