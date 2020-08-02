Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$56.50 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$40.11 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,557 shares in the company, valued at C$2,794,800.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 50,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.34 per share, with a total value of C$2,016,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 226,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,141,604.67. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,217 shares of company stock worth $2,146,542.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ARC Resources PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James
ARC Resources PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James
BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources Price Target to C$7.00
BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources Price Target to C$7.00
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to C$120.00 at Cormark
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to C$120.00 at Cormark


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report