Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$56.50 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$40.11 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$31.49 and a one year high of C$60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,557 shares in the company, valued at C$2,794,800.26. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 50,000 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.34 per share, with a total value of C$2,016,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 226,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,141,604.67. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,217 shares of company stock worth $2,146,542.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

