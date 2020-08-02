Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Receives “Buy” Rating from M Partners

M Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of TSE:ANX opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. Anaconda Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 million and a PE ratio of 135.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

