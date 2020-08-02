Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$20.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altagas’ FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Altagas from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altagas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.27.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of ALA opened at C$16.78 on Friday. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.3608292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.