Morgan Stanley Reiterates CHF 54 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 43 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 50.09.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ARC Resources PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James
ARC Resources PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James
BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources Price Target to C$7.00
BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources Price Target to C$7.00
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Canaccord Genuity
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.50
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank
ARC Resources PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to C$120.00 at Cormark
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to C$120.00 at Cormark


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report