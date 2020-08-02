Morgan Stanley Reiterates CHF 54 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 49 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 57 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 42 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 43 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 50.09.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

