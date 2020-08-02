Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 93 Price Target at UBS Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 93 target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 94 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 90.11.

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

