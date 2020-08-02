Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

TSE:ADN opened at C$16.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.89. The company has a market cap of $270.00 million and a P/E ratio of 39.56. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$11.11 and a 52-week high of C$18.62.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$31.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.62%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

