TD Securities Raises ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$53.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB raised shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.81.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$41.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$54.97. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.80 per share, with a total value of C$118,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,055,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,945,484.80. Insiders have bought 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $366,638 over the last three months.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

