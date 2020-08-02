Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$17.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.02. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 83.35.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$237.48 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.5862143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.78, for a total value of C$294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at C$842,796.54. Also, insider Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$903,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,738.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,221.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

