Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 110 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 110.57.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

