Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 100 by Credit Suisse Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 100 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NESN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 130 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 116 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 110.57.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

