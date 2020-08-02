Stephen Le Page Buys 1,348 Shares of Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) Stock

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) insider Stephen Le Page bought 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £6,268.20 ($7,713.76).

VTA stock opened at GBX 4.45 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Volta Finance Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 740 ($9.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is presently 163.04%.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

