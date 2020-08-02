Andrew Bell Buys 4,200,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Andrew Bell bought 4,200,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £42,000 ($51,685.95).

Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.18 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.00.

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Power Metal Resources in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

