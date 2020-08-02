Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Archer Daniels Midland Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,802,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,022 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after acquiring an additional 621,683 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after acquiring an additional 613,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,770,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,632,000 after acquiring an additional 575,309 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

