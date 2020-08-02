Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Issued By B. Riley

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crawford United in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crawford United’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Crawford United from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Crawford United stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Crawford United has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.85%.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

