Analysts Offer Predictions for B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE BGS opened at $28.91 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.