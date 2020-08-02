Oppenheimer Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NYSE WH opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 114,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,154,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.