Oppenheimer Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NYSE WH opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,097,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 114,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,154,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: Bond

Earnings History and Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stephen Le Page Buys 1,348 Shares of Volta Finance Ltd Stock
Stephen Le Page Buys 1,348 Shares of Volta Finance Ltd Stock
Andrew Bell Buys 4,200,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc Stock
Andrew Bell Buys 4,200,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc Stock
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Archer Daniels Midland Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Archer Daniels Midland Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crawford United Corporation Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crawford United Corporation Issued By B. Riley
Analysts Offer Predictions for B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report