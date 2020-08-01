World Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,186 Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Wayfair by 24.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $37,632,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Wayfair by 130.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $266.09 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $267.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $198.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $40,151.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,695.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $57,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,579.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

