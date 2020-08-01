Strs Ohio Invests $1.72 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $34,210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 214.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,191,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after buying an additional 812,461 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 786,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $13,345,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Cfra raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of SFM opened at $26.38 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.