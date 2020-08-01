Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Washington Federal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Federal by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Federal by 1.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 69.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Federal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

