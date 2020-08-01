Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $641,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,314.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

