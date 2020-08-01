Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,443 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARLP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 501,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 846,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 46,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,735.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ARLP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.