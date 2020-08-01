John N. Mcmullen Sells 4,333 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $131,029.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VCRA opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $982.84 million, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

