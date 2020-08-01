NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Univar in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Univar in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Univar by 2,097.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 160.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. Univar Inc has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $3,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

