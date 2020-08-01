NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $527,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

