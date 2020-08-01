Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 736 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.28%.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

