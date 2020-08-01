Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $832,000 Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.