Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 42,530 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,530 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth $160,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OneMain by 19.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,177 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $847,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

NYSE OMF opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.40. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

