Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $698,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in PTC by 5.2% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 280,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in PTC by 1,021.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PTC by 424.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in PTC by 72.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $89.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.18.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

