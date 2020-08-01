Creative Planning Acquires 252 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,631,000 after buying an additional 319,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,591,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after buying an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after buying an additional 47,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,173,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.67. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

