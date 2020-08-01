Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,967,000 after buying an additional 1,960,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 1,307,106 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,367,000 after buying an additional 1,223,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,357,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after buying an additional 605,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

