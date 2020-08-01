NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 78.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

