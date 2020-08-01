NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 5,807 Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -524.31 and a beta of 1.53. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $208.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day moving average is $164.42.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $135,618.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $2,691,463.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,354 shares of company stock worth $4,667,182 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

