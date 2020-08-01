NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 155.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth about $897,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 184.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

