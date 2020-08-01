Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,959,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,314,000 after buying an additional 120,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $81,928,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,940,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.