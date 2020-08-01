NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 68,225 Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 68,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,554 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,803,000 after acquiring an additional 347,595 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Newell Brands by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 828,432 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

