Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,876 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

