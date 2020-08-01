GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 12.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GrubHub by 169.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $53,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,541 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrubHub stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

