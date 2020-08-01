Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $708,000 Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The GEO Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The GEO Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $10.63 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

