Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 8,708 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Novocure were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novocure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novocure by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Novocure by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,772,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at $65,536,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 842.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,881 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,920,451.87. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 628,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,580.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,480 shares of company stock worth $7,607,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

