Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,648 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 57,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NWBI opened at $9.85 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Insiders have acquired 17,845 shares of company stock worth $182,757 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

