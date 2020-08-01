Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.94. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

