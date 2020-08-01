World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,169 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

LNG stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

