World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corelogic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Corelogic in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corelogic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Corelogic in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $76,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,974.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,182 shares of company stock worth $726,860. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Compass Point cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

NYSE CLGX opened at $68.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

