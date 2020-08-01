World Asset Management Inc Invests $219,000 in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,566,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,959,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $26,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

